ELIZABETHTON, Tenn — A man is dead after allegedly attacking two police officers at an Elizabethon home early Saturday morning.

Elizabethton police said at 12:45 a.m. officers responded to an unauthorized man being at a home on the 600 block of Hattie Avenue and the officers entered the home after the man refused orders to leave.

Elizabethton police said the man was in violation of a protection order.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the man as A.B. Carr, 31, who is accused of attacking the officers with a metal object at the home.

TBI said officers were approaching Carr when he allegedly assaulted the officers with the object, which resulted in the officers shooting and killing him.

Elizabethon Police said the officers tried to use other methods to stop Carr.

According to TBI, one of the officers had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The TBI is still investigating the incident.