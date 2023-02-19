KPD: One dead after crash on Magnolia Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a fatal crash on East Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, according to KPD.
The crash happened on Cherry Street at around 7 p.m. A Jeep tried to turn onto Cherry Street and pulled in front of a motorcycle that was traveling West on Magnolia Avenue, KPD said.
The driver of the motorcycle, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KPD.
The crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators.