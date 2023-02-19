KPD: One dead after crash on Magnolia Avenue

A Jeep tried to turn onto Cherry Street and pulled in front of a motorcycle that was traveling West on Magnolia Avenue, according to police.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a fatal crash on East Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, according to KPD.

The crash happened on Cherry Street at around 7 p.m. A Jeep tried to turn onto Cherry Street and pulled in front of a motorcycle that was traveling West on Magnolia Avenue, KPD said.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KPD.