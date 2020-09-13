Woman identified after drowning at Bald River Falls

Her fiance told first responders that they were standing at the top of the falls when they both slipped and fell into the water.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after drowning at Bald River Falls on Saturday, Sept. 12, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Officials responded around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to an incident report.

Responders said CPR was already in progress on 27-year-old Kamala Polavarapu from Mayfield Heights, Ohio when they arrived.

Her fiance, Vineel Gorntla, told responders that they were standing at the top of the falls when they both slipped and fell into the water.

Bystanders pulled her fiance out of the water but could not find Polavarapu, according to the incident report. After 30-40 minutes, they found her trapped under a log that was caught in a current. They pulled her out onto a rock and started CPR until first responders arrived.

Polavarapu was pronounced dead at Sweetwater Hospital, according to the report.

Chief Deputy Chris White said the incident appears to be accidental.