2 dead after East Knoxville house fire

The Knoxville Fire Department said one victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, and another died on the scene.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are dead after an early morning house fire at a home in East Knoxville.

The Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched at 7:45 a.m. Saturday to 115 N. Kyle St. in East Knoxville for a report of a house fire.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home upon arrival.

Crews began fighting the flames while other personnel began searching for people reported to still be inside.

Two victims were pulled from the home. KFD said one victim died on the scene and other was transported to the hospital as paramedics tried to save their life while in route.

That person was pronounced dead at the hospital. No names have been released at this time.