One person dead after house fire in Loudon County, investigators say

The sheriff's office said the fire happened just before 10 p.m.
Credit: Loudon County Sheriff's Office

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — One person is dead following a house fire Wednesday night in Lenoir City, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the fire happened in the 2300 block of Martel Road near Avery Street. According to deputies, the only person inside the house was found dead. 

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire. 

LCSO said crews were expected to be on scene for several hours and people would expect delays. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been announced.

10News will follow updates as they become available. 

**UPDATE - March 29th, 2023 | 11:18 pm EST At this time Fire personnel along with LCSO deputies and investigators are...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

