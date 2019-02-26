SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and another escaped after a massive fire broke out at a cabin in Sevierville.

Sevierville Fire Chief Matt Henderson said first responders got a call from the Echota Resort on Walini Way in Sevierville around 8 p.m.

When crews arrived, fire was coming out of the windows and doors.

Sevierville Police arrived on the scene initially and helped a person who had jumped out of a window of the two-story cabin to escape the fire. Officers also evacuated nearby residents.

Henderson said fire was coming out of all areas of the cabin by the time they began fighting it.

At the moment, the the victim has not been identified and SFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Crews will be putting out hot spots through the and Henderson said they expect to release more information Tuesday.

No first responders were hurt.