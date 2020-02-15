Knox County Rural Metro and Fire crews are warning people to be extra careful on potentially icy roads Friday night into Saturday morning after a motorcyclist crashed in North Knox County due to black ice.

It happened on Dry Gap Pike near Cunningham Road around 10 p.m.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said one person was taken to UT Medical Center following the crash. Their condition is unknown.

Bagwell said they believe the cause of the crash was black ice.

While most most roads and interstates aren't expected to be a concern, overpasses, bridges, secondary roads and rural back roads in tree-dense areas of East Tennessee will potentially have ice due to the wet weather we saw recently combined with freezing overnight temperatures.

Black ice will be of particularly concern on any roads that were still rain-slick.

