The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and Knox County Sheriff's Office is heading the investigation.

TENNESSEE, USA — One person is hurt after a house fire reported in Hardin Valley Sunday afternoon, according to Karns Fire Department.

KFD said the fire happened around 4:35 p.m. at 1500 block of Sergeant Lane.

Crews said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

KFD said that one person inside the house was taken to the hospital due to complications from the fire.