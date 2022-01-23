One person hurt after house fire in Karns

The Karns Fire Department says while the fire has been extinguished, crews are still on site with Knox County Sheriff's Office who are investigating the fire.

KARNS, Tenn. — One person is hurt after a house fire that happened in Karns today, according to Karns Fire Department.

KFD says that the fire happened around 4:35 p.m. today. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. KFD says that one person inside the home was taken to the hospital due to complications from the fire.