One person hurt after house fire in Karns

KARNS, Tenn. — One person is hurt after a house fire that happened in Karns today, according to Karns Fire Department.
KFD says that the fire happened around 4:35 p.m. today. Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. KFD says that one person inside the home was taken to the hospital due to complications from the fire.
While the fire has been extinguished, crews remain on site. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and Knox County Sheriff's Office is heading the investigation.