One person hurt after truck crashes into side of mobile home on Clinton Highway

A driver veered off the road and into an empty, unsold mobile home Sunday morning, according to Rural Metro.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A driver veered off the road and crashed into the side of an unsold mobile home off of Clinton Highway Sunday morning, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro PIO Jeff Bagwell said the driver was not seriously injured, and was unsure if the ambulance on scene took them to the hospital.

Bagwell said he wasn't sure yet exactly how the crash happened, but no one else was hurt or involved in the accident. "It was just them and the house," Bagwell said.

No one lived in the mobile home at the time of the crash. It was one of multiple Clayton mobile homes for sale, sitting on a Clinton Highway lot near W Inskip Drive.