HCSO: One person injured in Hamblen County after car and train crash

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was injured after a train and car collided Sunday night.

Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said the crash happened near the Hamblen and Hawkins County line around 8:30 p.m. The sheriff said only one man was inside the car that was struck by the train. Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to assist.

Sheriff Jarnagin said the train crossing was near a private drive and farmland. Two cars had pulled out of the private drive. The first car made it across the tracks, but the second did not.

The man was taken to UT Medical Center via Lifestar. His current condition is unknown at this time.