One person sent to hospital after ATV rollover crash in Cedar Creek Road area

ST JAMES, Tenn. — Emergency responders said one person was flown to the hospital via Lifestar Wednesday night after an ATV crash in the Cedar Creek Road area, near LaFollette.

Reports initially said only one ATV was involved in the crash and that it happened near the intersection of Cedar Creek Road and Mariner Point Road.

Information about the causes of the crash, the condition of the person or any identifying information was not initially available.