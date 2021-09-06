x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Local News

One person sent to hospital after ATV rollover crash in Cedar Creek Road area

Officials said one person was flown to the hospital after a crash involving an ATV in the Cedar Creek Road area Wednesday night.

ST JAMES, Tenn. — Emergency responders said one person was flown to the hospital via Lifestar Wednesday night after an ATV crash in the Cedar Creek Road area, near LaFollette.

Reports initially said only one ATV was involved in the crash and that it happened near the intersection of Cedar Creek Road and Mariner Point Road.

Information about the causes of the crash, the condition of the person or any identifying information was not initially available.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Related Articles