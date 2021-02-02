One person with non-life-threatening injuries after house fire in South Knoxville

Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to calls about the house fire at around 10:27 p.m. Friday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person was sent to the hospital in an ambulance with non-life-threatening after a house fire in South Knoxville Friday night.

Crews with Rural Metro Fire responded to calls about the fire at around 10:27 p.m. according to a release from officials. When they arrived at 1209 Spruce Drive, they saw a heavy fire from the back and right side of the home. They brought the fire under control using hose lines outside.

Then, crews entered the home and finished the job, extinguishing the flames.

No other injuries were reported, according to officials. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.