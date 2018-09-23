Thread by thread, Hope Brasfield is stitching together her small business.

She works from home selling embroidery kits and making how-to videos.

"This time last year, my Instagram account started getting really big."

In April, she left her job and now embroiders full time.

"I spend my time, literally watching television and embroidering things to put on the internet and teach people how to do it too," she said.

And she said support from the Maker's City Summit to entrepreneurs like her helped make it possible.

"The Maker City helped me figure out how can I make this an actual money making enterprise."

They had panels on entering retail or building your own shop plus connecting with experts like Eric Meyerson.

"One of the exciting things about social media is how it really changed and leveled the playing field for creators and makers," Meyerson said.

But every change comes with challenges.

"You're spending all day creating content that you hope people will share and enjoy and like," Brasfield said.

"It's really hard to beat the algorithm and it's really expensive to try to boost in a really smart way," Meyerson said.

His business uses artificial intelligence to help makers break through the online noise.

"We tell you, this is the type of content you should create, these are the hashtags you should use, this is the best time of the day or week for you to post," he said.

Those tips can help Brasfield's business grow, but that's not the only reason she's here.

"It makes you feel like you're more of a legitimate enterprise than if you're somewhere you're just somebody who plays with glitter all day," she said.

© 2018 WBIR