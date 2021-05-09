One teen dead, another injured after tree falls in Loudon County

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said the tree falling was a "complete act of nature."

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — One teenage boy is dead and another is injured after they were struck by a fallen tree Saturday.

It happened off Virtue Road in the northern part of Loudon County, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement said the two teens were struck by a tree.

One male was taken to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The second male was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Loudon County Sheriff's Office told 10News: "Neither teen, or anyone who was there at the time of the accident, was doing any type of work to the tree and the cause of the tree falling was a complete 'act of nature.'"