KCSO: One teenager dead after car struck utility pole on Charlton Road

A report from the Knox County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 15-year-old passenger died in a car crash around 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Three teenagers were in the car driving on Charlton Road when it struck a utility pole and caused it to overturn on the side of the street, according to the report.

KCSO said the car was driving east of Charlton Road and failed to stay in the lane.

The driver, 15, and the second passenger, 16, were possibly injured, according to the report. They were taken to UT Medical Center.