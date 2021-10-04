One transported to the hospital after house fire in North Knox County

Rural Metro Fire says the house is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the early Saturday morning hours, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire on Garfield Terrace Drive in North Knox County.

When crews arrived they found the roof engulfed in flames spreading in all directions.

Two occupants had self evacuated and one was transported to the trauma center with burn injuries.

The last word was the patient was in serious condition. The family dog was saved.

The occupant told the Fire/Medic crew that they tried to extinguish the fire but it spread too fast.

The house is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.