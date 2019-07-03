KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — They call it the Superbowl of bass fishing.

"For our sport, it is as big as it gets," said professional angler Ott DeFoe. "The biggest event in bass fishing."

The Tennessee River will soon be the sight of the biggest bass fishing tournament in the country. More than 140,000 people are expected to come watch the Bassmaster Classic starting March 15. The tournament will last through March 17.

"It takes three days of really, really good fishing to be able to come out on top," said DeFoe. "Winning this can really set your career into motion. You can ride one win, that Bassmaster Classic win, basically your entire career."

For athletes like Ott DeFoe, it is a chance to win the biggest event of the season. He’s from Knoxville, but has always chased that elusive title.

This will be his eighth time competing, but the first time the event has been held here. He says the recent rain adds a new level of difficulty to what the athletes will face.

"I have never won the Bassmaster Classic before. It would be a dream come true to win this one here at home," said DeFoe. "It has definitely changed the playing field. These fish have had to deal with high, muddy water."

As the anglers compete on the river, the city will aim to capitalize with everyone who comes to visit. Visit Knoxville says the event will bring in an estimated $20 million for the city.

"We’re super excited. It’ll be about 140,000 of our closest friends," said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. "This also comes with an hour long show on ESPN that’s going to air and expose our destination to people all across the world."

Defoe will hold a meet and greet event on Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Lyons Creek Baptist Church along with other anglers.

The official expo for the Bassmaster Classic also runs through the weekend.