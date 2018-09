The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in North Knoxville.

According to KPD, officers arrived at East Springdale Avenue near West Glenwood Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found a victim who appeared to have been shot.

Officers said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and their condition is unknown. KPD's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

