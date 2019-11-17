KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knoxville Police Department is still looking for a suspect one year after Officer B.K. Hardin was attacked while directing gameday traffic for a University of Tennessee football game.

KPD says someone struck Hardin over the head, seriously wounding him on Nov. 17, 2018, at Clinch Avenue and 17th Street After the University of Tennessee Game against Missouri.

Hardin returned to work about seven to eight weeks after the attack.

Knoxville Police say there is no update in the investigation and they are still looking for the person responsible

One year after the attack, KPD says "B.K. is back, better than ever, and faithfully working every day to make his community a better place."

Hardin was hit with what police believe was an old tire iron. He suffered a fractured skull and required surgery at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The attacker has been described as being between age 25 and 35, about 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds. He was clean shaven.

A total of $28,400 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever attacked Hardin.

The Knoxville Police Department says "any assistance the public can offer is greatly appreciated."

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime hotline at 865-215-7212. You can also message KPD through Facebook.