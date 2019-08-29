ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. — An Oneida man died Thursday morning in a crash on I-75 South in Kentucky, police said.

Shawn H. Smith, 23, of Oneida, was traveling southbound on I-75 around 1 a.m. when he lost control of his pickup truck, drove off the roadway and traveled down an embankment into a county road, Kentucky State Police said.

The crash happened in Rockcastle County, Kentucky.

Smith was ejected from his truck and died. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Kentucky State Police is still investigating the crash.