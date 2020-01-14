Counselors are on hand at Oneida Middle School as students and teachers deal with a heartbreaking loss.

On Monday, Hunter Hall had a medical emergency at school and later died, Jeanny Phillips, Director of Schools, confirmed.

"This loss raises many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," said OMS principal Kelly Posey-Chitwood in the letter.

The school has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help in difficult times, according to the letter, and counselors are available for any student who may need or want help.

"We are saddened by the loss to our school family and will make every effort to help you and your child as needed," Posey-Chitwood wrote.

