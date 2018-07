On a hot summer day, there is really only one thing to eat: ice cream. But it's not just people who love the sweet treat.

A Dairy Queen in Brownsville, Tenn., received a particularly surprising visitor when an otter pup wandered away from the Hatchie River and in to the store, according to a Facebook post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Employees created a makeshift pool for the curious pup until Wildlife Officers arrived.

