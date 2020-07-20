Tennessee troopers cracking down on speeding through the week

Don't say we didn't warn you! The annual speeding crackdown begins July 20 and lasts through the week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina will again join forces this year for the third annual 'Operation Southern Shield,' a week-long speed enforcement operation.

Drivers breaking the law by traveling above the legal speed limit on interstates, major highways and local roads beginning Monday, July 20, 2020 will face police officers and state troopers.

Calhoun, GA Police Chief Pyle explained it this way: "If you are pulled over next week, don't ask for a warning because this is it; the speed limit on every road in this city and state is set to protect everyone who is traveling on them.”