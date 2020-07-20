Tennessee troopers cracking down on speeding through the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina will again join forces this year for the third annual 'Operation Southern Shield,' a week-long speed enforcement operation.
Drivers breaking the law by traveling above the legal speed limit on interstates, major highways and local roads beginning Monday, July 20, 2020 will face police officers and state troopers.
Calhoun, GA Police Chief Pyle explained it this way: "If you are pulled over next week, don't ask for a warning because this is it; the speed limit on every road in this city and state is set to protect everyone who is traveling on them.”
According to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of traffic deaths reported in the state during last year's Southern Shield was 29 percent lower than the past several years during the last two weeks of July.
