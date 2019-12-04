State worker safety authorities have fined an Oak Ridge firm after an employee suffered head injuries in a November accident.

TTE Casting Technologies Inc. on Alvin Weinberg Drive paid the assessed $3,700 fine, records show. The state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health cited TTE for six "serious" violations.

The firm was fined specifically for failure to properly train the worker and because the worker failed to follow specific procedures while working on a piece of equipment, documents show.

TTE makes aluminum-cast automotive parts.

The state began investigating after receiving a media inquiry about an accident.

An inspector Nov. 20 found that a die maintenance employee was hit and caught between the sprayer head of a piece of equipment. He'd been summoned to help repair machinery after a piece of casting became stuck in the die of the machine.

He was using a flashlight to get a closer look when the incident happened, according to records.

"During this time the employee was struck by a slow-moving sprayer head of the reciprocator on the head and pinned in between the sprayer head and the bar within the die area," state records state.

He suffered abrasions and a concussion, and he was treated at Methodist Medical Center.