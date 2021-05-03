OR motorcyclist dies after losing control of vehicle in front of high school

Authorities said witnesses reported the sun may have been in his eyes at the time Thursday.

A 66-year-old Oak Ridge man died Thursday when he lost control of his motorcycle in a crash in front of Oak Ridge High School.

Oak Ridge police were called to the scene on Oak Ridge Turnpike about 6:13 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from city spokeswoman Lauren Gray.

The man was identified as James Lynch.

After Lynch lost control of the vehicle, it slid about 50 feet before hitting the back of a small van.

He was pronounced dead at Methodist Medical Center.

"Witnesses told investigators the sun was in his eyes. Investigators also believe speed was a factor," according to Gray's release.

Neither drug nor alcohol use is suspected.