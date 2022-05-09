Dallas bans sale of puppies, kittens at pet stores

The "Dallas Humane Pet Store Ordinance" was proposed by animal welfare organizations in December of 2020.

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council on Wednesday passed a new ordinance that bans kitten and puppy sales at local pet stores.

Dallas City Council votes today:

✅Acquisition of Parkdale Lake Park.

✅Resolution supporting free DART fares for K-12 students.

✅Ban on the retail sale of dogs and cats.

✅Restrictions on concrete batch plant proliferation (Phase 1).

✅Remediation of lead in Floral Farms’ soil. — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 11, 2022

The "Dallas Humane Pet Store Ordinance" was proposed by animal welfare organizations in December of 2020. It was sparked by the mission to end the puppy mill gateway to pet stores.

Many animal welfare organizations and residents were in favor of the idea, while local pet store owners and the American Kennel Club have shared their opposition.

The SPCA of Texas said it strongly supported the passing of the ordinance and believes it will improve the welfare of pets and prevent illnesses due to inappropriate care -- pointing to protecting future pet owners who would be responsible for hundreds of dollars in trying to save animals that contract those illnesses.

SPCA of Texas says the ordinance would also "support dozens of local, Dallas-bases humane pet stores that do not sell puppies, but rather partner with local animal shelters like the SPCA of Texas to rehome thousands of dogs and cats each year.”

But the American Kennel Club said the ordinance will limit pet choice and consumer protections for families seeking a dog that fits their needs and lifestyle.

A North Dallas Petland store, which is considered the city’s only store selling dogs, told the Dallas Morning News it would be forced to close if the city enacts the ordinance.