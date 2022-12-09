'A lot of misconceptions' | Organizer of electric vehicle summit at UT hopes to address concerns about the tech

The director of the Center for Transportation Research at UT said he believes Tennessee has been proactive in promoting electric vehicles.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In early November, the University of Tennessee will host an event where people can learn more about the technology behind electric cars and alternative fuels — the DriveElectricTN Momentum Summit.

It will focus on transportation electrification efforts and include sessions on community outreach, electric vehicle infrastructure, policies and programs and technology innovations to continue improving electric vehicles.

"I think the state of Tennessee has been really proactive in the promotion of electric vehicles and one of the reasons for that is, first of all, I think our ecosystem between UT and Oak Ridge National Lab that we have here in East Tennessee," said Kevin Heaslip, the director of the Center for Transportation Research at UT.

He also said that one of the reasons he believes Tennessee is proactive in promoting electric vehicles is the variety of ways it gets electricity. The state relies on a variety of different kinds of electricity production such as hydroelectric, solar and nuclear power.

Heaslip also said the event will help address issues related to social justice involving electric vehicles. Namely, he said he hopes the event will lead to answers to questions about how income, location, occupation and other social factors may impact people as the world switches to electric vehicles.

"As we all know, electric vehicles are higher-end vehicles. Right now, there are not a lot of lower-end vehicles. So I think people have a very important right to say, 'Is this going to be only for rich people?'" he said. "Certainly, we want to be able to have the benefits go to many different populations, not just the higher-income bracket."

He said that he expects as more electric vehicles are produced, their price will go down. He also said he hopes the event will address some misconceptions he heard surrounding electric vehicles.

"I was out to dinner one night and a person said, 'It costs $150 to charge a vehicle.' I said, 'Well, no. It costs my vehicle $10 to charge, it's much less than gasoline,'" he said. "We have to understand what these vehicles can do, what they can't do, what the costs are, and what the cost to buy it is — but also what the cost to maintain and operate and those are, really, and where we see the advantages for electric vehicles."