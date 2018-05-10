Knoxville — Driverless cars will be on East Tennessee roads in the not-so-distant future.

Testing is going on now in Oak Ridge, and Knoxville is preparing its infrastructure to handle them.

"Yes, it's scary at times," Oak Ridge National Laboratory Vehicle Systems Researcher Dean Deter said. "Because a human is not in control, but if we look statistically at the hours that autonomous vehicles are on the road driving, versus humans, ultimately they're safer."

Deter says autonomous vehicles—cars that drive themselves—can help.

"We're seeing that they have much fewer accidents," Deter said. "And most of the accidents we have seen are a person hitting an autonomous vehicle, and not the other way."

He and fellow researcher Adian Cook are testing an autonomous 3D-printed bus.

RELATED: ORNL research helps address global housing crisis with 3D printing

It can drive around and avoid humans or other objects using sensors that shoot out lasers and radio waves.

"Just like a human would, it comes upon a situation, it takes in all the different sensor data, and after it looks at all the sensor data, it decides here's what I'm going to do based on my environment around me," Deter said. "Just like you and I do."

Knoxville Traffic Engineering Chief Jeff Branham says the advanced technology could mean less time spent in traffic--that's because of fewer wrecks.

MORE: Knoxville city leaders host driverless car lecture

And down the line, it could bring stability to the roads by keeping cars at the same speed, perfectly spaced.

"We are preparing that investment so that we can centrally control our traffic system, we can manage traffic in real time, so we can be more proactive in how we manage traffic, instead of waiting for traffic congestion and our system reacts, we would like to be anticipating that congestion and adjusting our system in advance so that congestion can be reduced," Branham said.

He says you can look for driverless cars in Knoxville in the near future.

"The future may actually hold some very promising technology that will be here sooner rather than later."

Deter says the big hurdle with the technology is shrinking it down to fit inside of cars, and making it cost effective.

© 2018 WBIR