ORNL Researcher to win award for technical achievement by a Hispanic engineer

The Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Awards Conference, or HENAAC Award is promote STEM education in underserved communities.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Great Minds in STEM, a nonprofit organization will recognize Dr. Diego Del-Castillo-Negrete with a Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Awards Conference, or HENAAC award at their virtual conference.

Dr. Del-Castillo-Negrete works on theory and mathematical modeling for nuclear fusion, a technology that would more efficiently and safely generate nuclear power over the current alternative, nuclear fission. Nuclear fusion is the same process that happens in the sun.

"What we're trying to do worldwide is to mimic the processes that happen in the sun in a controlled way," Dr. Del-Castillo-Negrete said.

A Pew Research Center study said Hispanic Americans fill 8% of STEM jobs in the United States, the lowest of any minority.

"Obtaining a stem degree by a member of an underserved community is the most equitable form of social justice," said Dr. Juan Rivera, the Chairman and Acting CEO of Great Minds in STEM. "STEM degrees create an incredible array of opportunities because so many skills are developed during the education process."

Dr. Del-Castillo-Negrete said he wants to use this award to encourage more young Hispanic students to pursue STEM careers.

"I feel a commitment to actually help the younger generations," said Dr. Del-Castillo-Negrete. "When we have a diverse workforce, we can thrive and get different views on the same topic."

Dr. Del-Castillo-Negrete will receive the HENAAC Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement at a National Laboratory. Dr. Rivera said it is one of the more difficult awards to win.