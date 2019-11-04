OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Bullying may have more psychological impacts on victims now than ever before.

That's according to thousands of academic studies over 20 years compiled by researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Education and psychological researchers have been studying bullying for years.

Computer scientists are now stepping in to that realm.

"Computer science domains advanced data and analytics feature could help researchers to find actually in depth of bullying," said S. M. Shamimul Hasan, post-doctoral research associate at ORNL.

Hasan took thousands of academic papers about bullying, starting with research publish in 1995, and ran them through a literature-based discovery software.

"We started with our keyword 'bullying' and after that we found that a number of various concepts are co-occurring with bullying," said Hasan.

Some of those concepts are commonly associated with bullying, like depression, violence and fear.

But he also noted some you don't often think about.

"Bullying has a relationship with psychological distress and psychological distress has a relationship with premature birth," said Hasan.

Hasan also found direct links between bullying and autism, learning disorders, and ADHD, to name a few.

That's all evolved over the past 20 years.

"More and more things have come in to the picture," said Hasan.

In 1995, the only concept really found to be linked with bullying was aggressive behavior.

Now the pool is a lot bigger.

"Many diseases and disorders are actually maintaining a direct relationship with bullying, previously that was indirect," said Hasan.

There's also just a lot more research done now than before.

Hasan said it's all case-by-case for different bullying victims, and with no humans involved right now, it still needs more studying.

"It can be a very interesting starting point for doctors to start their research," he said.

What this study does not look at is cyber bullying.

Hasan wants to add that data next.

A study of that size will require the help of ORNL's super computer.