ORPD: Body found in Melton Lake near restaurant Saturday morning

Officials said the body had not yet been identified, and a medical examiner responded to the scene.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department said a body was found in Melton Lake near Calhoun's Restaurant on Saturday morning, at around 9:15 p.m.

They said it was found in the water near 100 Melton Lake Peninsula. Investigators with ORPD responded along with crews from the fire department. A medical examiner also responded to the incident, according to a release from officials.

Officials said they had not identified the body as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center where an autopsy is expected to be performed, according to authorities. Police released an alert Saturday morning that they would be working in the area and drivers should expect delays. The alert later that day.