ORPD: Divers find car in Melton Hill Lake 'linked' to 2005 missing person case

Officials said that private divers found a car linked to the July 2005 missing person case of Miriam Ruth Hemphill.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Officials said Wednesday that divers found a car deep inside Melton Hill Lake that has been linked to a missing person case that is more than a decade-and-a-half old.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said that the car was linked to the July 2005 Miriam Ruth Hamphill missing persons case. However, there was no confirmation of the body in the car.

Officials said that by 8 p.m. Wednesday, the car had been pulled out of the water. However, officials said crews would not be able to access the inside of the car that night.

According to the divers and to The Charley Project, Hamphill was last seen driving a beige or bronze-colored 1999 Buick LeSabre with the license plate number ABA-676.

She was 84 years old, according to The Charley Project, which profiled thousands of cold cases across the U.S.

Update 8pm 11/10/21: The car has been pulled out of the water and the investigation is ongoing. Crews will not be able...

