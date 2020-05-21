A woman is recovering in the hospital after Oak Ridge Police said she was shot in the face Wednesday night.

According to ORPD, officers arrived to Manhattan Apartments around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her face. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/ and can be given anonymously.