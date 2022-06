The Oak Ridge Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Tulsa Road from Tuskegee Drive to Wilberforce Avenue as they work to repair the issues.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A "major" water main break in Oak Ridge is causing water issues city-wide, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Tulsa Road from Tuskegee Drive to Wilberforce Avenue will be shut down until further notice, ORPD said.

ORPD asks the public to avoid the area while crews work to repair the issue.