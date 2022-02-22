ORPD searching for missing 59-year-old man last seen Sunday around Melton Lake Peninsula

Police said several agencies were searching for Arthur Lee, 59, who was last seen in the area of Melton Lake Drive and Melton Lake Peninsula.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department said Tuesday they were searching for a missing 59-year-old man who was last seen Sunday.

They said Arthur Lee, 59, was last seen in the area of Melton Lake Drive and Melton Lake Peninsula. Police said many agencies in the area were searching for him, including the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

They started searching for Lee around 11 a.m. Tuesday, and the Oak Ridge Fire Department helped in the search with its boat on Melton Hill Lake.