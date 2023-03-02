Car part manufacturer to expand in Hamblen Co., expected to hire 70 more workers

Tennessee leaders said the company will spend $147 million in the area to expand their operations, and are expected to hire 70 more people.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn — A manufacturer of automobile parts is planning to spend $147 million expanding its operations in Morristown. As a result of the expansion, they are expected to hire 70 more workers.

State leaders announced Thursday that OTICS USA, Inc. would expand its manufacturing operation to accommodate new business growth and an increase in fuel pipe production capabilities. They said as part of the expansion, they are expected to build an additional 55,000 square feet of space onto their existing facility on Interstate View Drive.

OTICS USA is a subsidiary of the OTICS Corporation, based in Japan.