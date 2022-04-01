NC trooper, detained driver killed during a traffic stop

Officials say John Horton died after his brother and fellow officer James Horton lost control of his car and hit him.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has died during a traffic stop late Monday evening.

The crash happened in Rutherford County, which is just west of Cleveland County in North Carolina. According to Highway Patrol, Horton was a 15-year veteran of the force and leaves behind six children.

Police say the person who was being detained at the scene also died in the crash.



"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton," Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, said. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

Back the Blue NC, an organization dedicated to supporting the families of law enforcement officers in North Carolina, started a GoFundMe to help the Horton family cover funeral expenses and cover their needs during this tragic loss. Visit the GoFundMe page for more information.

Horton leaves behind a wife and six children.

