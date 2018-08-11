Knoxville, TN — One of Knoxville's well-known country music clubs, Cotton Eyed Joe, said Thursday that it will "beef up" security measures and has released its emergency action plan in response to Wednesday night's shooting that left 13 people dead at Country Night Club in California.

MORE: 'Horrific scene': 13 dead, including sheriff's deputy and gunman, at California bar

Using a smoke bomb and a handgun, a hooded former Marine dressed all in black opened fire during college night at a country music bar in Southern California, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in panic before apparently taking his own life, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities said the motive for the attack Wednesday night was under investigation.

Cotton Eyed Joe owner, Chuck Ward, said his team already has an emergency plan in place in case anything similar to Thousand Oaks were to happen, but that he met with his security team and employees Thursday morning to review the plan in detail and figure out ways to increase armed officer presence at the club during the weekends.

"The tragedy that took place in California is terrible. Our hearts go out to all the families who are suffering due to these horrifying actions. Cotton Eyed Joe provides the safest atmosphere as possible and will continue to do so," Ward said.

Keep reading:

These are the victims of the California Thousand Oaks shooting

Sgt. Ron Helus 'died a hero' trying to stop the gunman at a California bar

Heroes of California bar shooting: Man saves dozens throwing bar stool through window

Who is Ian Long, the California bar shooting suspect?

© 2018 WBIR