'Our hearts will never be the same': Family and friends remember woman with Knoxville ties who was shot and killed in Memphis, police investigating

Police found 27-year-old Mallory Morgan dead with gunshot wounds outside her home in midtown early Thursday, leaving Knoxville friends and family distraught.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mallory Morgan, 27, was found dead with gunshot wounds in her car outside her apartment in midtown Memphis early Thursday morning.

The shooting investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects yet, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Morgan leaves behind her loving family and friends in Knoxville and her boyfriend in Memphis. Mallory's mother, Stephanie Morgan said she is heartbroken, but will always remember her infectious, loving spirit.

"Mallory never met a stranger and was loved by all," she said. "She was generous, thoughtful, hard-working and could make anyone laugh and feel good about themselves. She was sassy, spunky and full of life."

Morgan's funeral is set for Wednesday, May 18 in Memphis at Leawood East Baptist Church. Visitation will start at noon and the service will start at 1:00 p.m.

"She will be missed deeply by so many," Mallory's mother said. "Our hearts will never be the same without her."

A Knoxville funeral service will be set by her family at a later date.