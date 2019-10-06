JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Carson-Newman University has named a West Tennessee pastor to lead as the school's president.

The historic Christian college appointed Charles Fowler as its 23rd president to succeed retiring president Randall O'Brien. Fowler's first day is July 1.

A search committee unanimously chose Fowler, and the news was made public Monday at a conference at Ted Russell Hall.

David Ogle, the chair of the University's Presidential Search Committee, said the search 'was bathed in prayer,' saying they had received more than 75 nominations from 100 people.

"Not a time did we gather that we didn’t go to the Lord in prayer to guide us in our search and to yield a nominee who would, in every way, be His nominee," he said.

Fowler previously served as the senior pastor at Germantown Baptist Church in West Tennessee.

"I look forward to locking arms with Carson-Newman’s trustees, faculty, staff, students and alumni as well as the churches of the Tennessee Baptist Convention," Fowler said. "We look forward to working together to graduate servant-leaders who are equipped to be difference makers for the cause of Christ. Great days are ahead!"

Prior to the appointment, Fowler had served in various roles at Union University in Jackson, including senior vice president of university relations. Fowler also taught at Mississippi State University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

"Dr. Charles Fowler is one of those rare individuals whose life experiences are a perfect fit for our institution," said Harry Brooks, chair of Carson-Newman's Board of Trustees. "His experiences in academic development and external relations will help propel Carson-Newman toward a bright future of growth and expanded programs of study."