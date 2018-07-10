KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People gathered in Victor Ashe Park this morning, Oct. 6, to walk in honor of loved ones lost to suicide.

The Out of the Darkness Walk is held to raise awareness about the issue and raise money for research, prevention and support services.

P.J. Alexander, chairperson of the walk, says she hopes the event is healing for survivors and those who have lost loved ones.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 31.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says there is hope and suicide is preventable. There are resources out there to help. Click here to see our list of some of these resources.

