2020 Festival of Lights sets new record for non-perishable donations, more than 7k raised

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 2020 Holiday Festival of Lights at the Cove at Concord Park set a new record for non-perishable food items donated.

The 22nd annual event ran from Thursday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Jan. 3.

According to a release, the event collected enough food to fill 16 barrels and an additional $7,428.49 was also donated.

In comparison to last year, the previous record set was 12 barrels of food and $7,677 donated.

“In a year with so much uncertainty and strife, it is so rewarding to see this kind of generosity come from one of our longest running Knox County traditions,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “These donations are evidence that even in the worst of times, we can pull together to support each other.”

The donations will be used to help The Love Kitchen, a non-profit that provides meals, clothing, and emergency food packages for the homebound, homeless and unemployed.

Later this month, the Knox County Commission will officially accept the donations on behalf of the county.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and parks and recreation department crews will deliver a check and the donations to the Love Kitchen in February.