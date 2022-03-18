Aid to Ukraine: The Knoxville non-profit that seeks to save the people

100% of donations will go to people living in Ukraine. Aid to Ukraine hopes for medical supplies, military supplies, non-perishables and monetary donations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In East Tennessee Ukrainians have tried, in ways big and small, to help overseas.

They have organized rallies, fundraisers and social media postings. In addition, many Knoxville Ukrainians have sent money and supplies to their family and friends. But now, members of the community are trying to be more collective about their efforts to help their home country.

Aid to Ukraine Inc. is based out of Knoxville. The nonprofit serves people who are living in Ukraine. The non-profit was established by a group of Ukrainians, one of which was Olga Mallicoat.

She is a nurse practitioner, but she said supporting Ukraine has become like another full-time job.

"It's very frustrating for us to see our country being destroyed, and so many people, civilians being killed, our friends, our families. We'll do anything to stop it," Mallicoat said.

That's why she launched the non-profit. According to Mallicoat, many Ukrainians have been donating to national relief efforts. The problem is that they don't know exactly where the money is going.

Because of Mallicoat's efforts, people can be updated on where their items go and how donations are spent. She said Aid to Ukraine is looking for specific donatable items.

"We are trying to collect some supplies, trying to collect some help to send to people in need in Ukraine," Mallicoat said. "We are accepting any medical supplies. We are accepting military supplies, if possible, and also monetary donations."

Mallicoat said these items are critical for people who are still stuck in Ukraine.

"There are people being killed, there is no food, no water, and some of my friends are sleeping in those bad conditions," she said. "And it just absolutely breaks my heart to see that."

Iryna Hatfield is helping to organize and operate the non-profit as well.

"It made my heart feel a little bit better, that I can help save at least one life. Hopefully, a lot of lives," Hatfield said.

She said everyone working together for the common good of Ukraine is what will ultimately help bring their family members to safety.

"My goal is big, but I'm doing something small, and every small step counts," Hatfield said.

Since the launch of the non-profit, Mallicoat has been overwhelmed with support.

"It's been absolutely amazing how much people are ready to do for Ukraine. And I hope that this effort will continue in the future. I hope we will be able to help somebody in need through the American and Ukrainian community working together," Mallicoat said.