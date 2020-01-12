Big Give Knox returns with more than 100 local charities on #GivingTuesday

This year, local non-profits need more help than ever after being hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big Give Knox is back for its second annual #GivingTuesday!

This year, the United Way of Greater Knoxville and 114 local non-profits are coming together again for the "Big Give", a 24-hour community fundraising event.

Last year, more than 100 local charities kicked off the online campaign. This year, participants say it's more important than ever to donate.

"What we see here is a perfect storm,” United Way of Greater Knoxville President and CEO Matt Ryerson said. “Due to the pandemic, we have seen an increase in needs for social services and a decrease in agency resources due to canceled fundraisers and donations. This is our chance to support our local nonprofits and the incredible work they do serving our neighbors in need.”

According to its East Tennessee survey, local non-profits have reported losing over $20 million in fundraising due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's very easy to get involved with Big Give Knox and make a donation.

All you have to do is log on to its website. Then, choose from the participating non-profits and causes.

For example, you can choose from a wide-range of categories such as Arts and Culture, Education, Emergency Response, Environment, Homelessness and Housing, Poverty and Hunger, etc.

You can also search for specific Knoxville charities.

After you select your cause, all you have to do is enter the amount you'd like to give and click donate.

The minimum donation is $10 but that can go a long way.

There are also several prizes given to organizations with the most online donations or donors.

For a full list of organizations participating in Big Give Knox, go online to https://www.biggiveknox.org/.

Additionally, you can track donation progress for an organization: here.