Maybe you've always wanted to bring a cat into your home, but you haven't because you're allergic to cats. Well, you still can, as long as you don't need an EpiPen every time you're around them.

Pet allergies are very common. Between 5 and 10 percent of the population suffers from allergic reactions after being exposed to household pets.

Cat allergies are about two times more common than those caused by dogs, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. That's because dog allergens don't stay airborne as long as cats' do, according to LiveScience.com.

Unfortunately, that also means a lot of animals, especially cats, become homeless.

About 11 percent of cats end up back in shelters because their owners are allergic, according to the ASPCA. With 3.4 million cats in shelters across the country each year, that’s about 374,000 felines surrendered because of allergies. And that number doesn’t include cats dumped out on the street each day.

There is a lot of confusion and misinformation about what exactly causes an allergic reaction to cats. Most people believe what they’re allergic to is cat hair, which isn’t necessarily true.

The real culprits are the kitty’s saliva, tears, urine and dander, those dried flakes of skin that fall off. When a cat grooms itself or goes to the potty, it releases Fel-d1, a feline allergen, into the air, and onto its skin and hair. An allergic reaction happens when someone with a cat allergy breathes the air or comes into contact with protein-laden hair or dander.

Some of the symptoms of cat allergies include coughing and wheezing, hives or rashes, red, itchy eyes, runny noses, and sneezing. It can take anywhere from a few minutes to hours for symptoms to appear.

All cats produce the allergen, so there isn't a truly hypoallergenic cat. Male cats produce the most allergens, and those who are intact make more allergens than neutered males, according to PetFinder.com.

Some breeds can be more problematic for allergy sufferers than others. Cats with darker coats tend to give off more allergens. Contrary to what you would think, allergy sufferers should stay away from short-haired cats since their coats don't hold the protein against their skin like long-haired cats, EverydayHealth.com suggests.

The Balinese, the Bengal and the Burmese are all breeds that produce low levels of allergens. But the consensus is the Siberian is best suited for people with cat allergies. Because purebred cats can often come at a high cost, you can still consider shelter cats with some medical intervention.

BALANCING CAT OWNERSHIP WITH ALLERGIES

You can try to control your allergies with over-the-counter allergy medication - antihistamines and decongestants or nasal sprays. WebMD.com also recommends allergy shots, which have been known to make a big difference in some allergy sufferers.

The AAFA also suggests some lifestyle tips to help allergy sufferers minimize reactions while keeping kitty happy at home:

Keep pets out of the bedroom and change clothing after prolonged exposure to an animal.

Allergens love to settle into deep carpeting, which can make allergies worse. Think about getting rid of carpeting and sticking with a bare floor.

Using air cleaners with a HEPA filter can help remove pet allergens from the air.

Although it may only be a nominal decrease, bathing a pet regularly can reduce the number of airborne allergens.

And it may go without saying, but remember to keep your cat's litter box clean.

On August 17, you can give a loving home to a cat in need. 10News is working with animals shelters across East Tennessee to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide push to encourage pet adoption.

More than 100 animals found a new home during last year's Clear the Shelters event in East Tennessee, and more than 103,000 pets were adopted across the U.S. Since five years ago, the pet adoption drive has helped find more than 256,600 pets new homes.