If you have a pet, you probably know that your pet is helping you out in some way, but you might not know the extent of how much your pet could be benefiting you.

Here's what the experts have to say about that.

1. You can help you feel less lonely.

Pets can help manage loneliness and depression by giving us companionship, according to the CDC and various studies. Think of it as having a new best friend!

This is definitely a benefit, because loneliness is not good for you. Research shows that people who feel lonely have more health problems, feel worse and perhaps die at an earlier age.

2. Having a pet can lower your stress.

Even just petting a dog or cat can reduce your stress, so imagine the impact of having one in your home.

A study from Washington State University found a short amount of time with an animal can have a physiological effect.

“Just 10 minutes can have a significant impact,” said Patricia Pendry, an associate professor. “Students in our study that interacted with cats and dogs had a significant reduction in cortisol, a major stress hormone.”

3. Having a pet can improve your health.

So, this is the short way of saying having a pet can lower your blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride levels, according to the CDC. Regular walking or playing with pets can keep all of these levels down.

4. It can make you more active and get you off the couch.

Your dog (and sometimes even your cat) needs to get outside to go do its business and get its needed exercise. Don't just let your dog out; go with your pet!

And if you're really feeling like going on an adventure, take your dog to a park or go get a puppucino! Treat yo self and your pet!

5. It can help you make new friends! But if you don't want that, it can at least make you a little more social.

Taking your pet places means people are going to want to meet it. Strike up a conversation, and if you like them, you just made a new friend. If that person has a pet too, maybe you can have a playdate!

But what if you don't have a pet?

On August 17, you can give a loving home to a new cat or dog in need. 10News is working with animals shelters across East Tennessee to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide push to encourage pet adoption.

More than 100 animals found a new home during last year's Clear the Shelters event in East Tennessee, and more than 103,000 pets were adopted across the U.S. Since five years ago, the pet adoption drive has helped find more than 256,600 pets new homes.

Click here for more information about Clear the Shelters 2019.