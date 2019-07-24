KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hundreds of animals across East Tennessee are looking for a forever home. So, 10News is partnering with local animal shelters to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide push to encourage pet adoption.

The fifth annual adoption drive will raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption, and the overcrowding issues that local animal shelters typically experience in the summer because of spring litters.

RELATED: Clear the Shelters: 5 things to know before adopting your new fur-ever friend

You can find a participating shelter in the map below:

More than 100 animals found a new home during last year's Clear the Shelters event in East Tennessee, and more than 103,000 pets were adopted across the U.S. Since five years ago, the pet adoption drive has helped find more than 256,600 pets new homes.