The costs of owning a pet can quickly add up, but here are some things you can do to try to lower these costs over time, even if they cost a little more in the short run.

Buy pet food in bulk

It's a great way to save money over time, but make sure you're buying quality food.

Talk to your vet or pet supply stores if you need a recommendation to match your pet's needs

You don't need everything at once

You might be able to start out with just bowls, food, a collar and a few toys, and then learn more about your pet to determine what else he or she needs.

Of course, a dog will need a leash, and a cat will need a litter box, but you don't need to spring for top-of-the-line models.

Figure out how to do things on your own

Learn how to perform basic pet grooming skills yourself, like nail clipping, to save on grooming fees.

Brush your pet. The ASPCA says it’s good for your pet. The organization says it will reduce the amount of hair floating around your home, and your cats will have fewer hairballs.

If you can, bathe your dog in your bathtub or outside if you have a backyard. If you can't, think about visiting a DIY dog-washing business, where you can use their shampoos and professional-grade tubs for about $20, which is still cheaper than paying for professional grooming.

RELATED: Clear the Shelters: The financial costs of owning your first pet

"Pet-proof" your home

Look for any hazards or harmful substances that could be within your new pet's reach. Remember what's safe for humans might not be safe for dogs or cats.

Here's a list of what to look out for from the Pet Poison Hotline.

Take care of your pet

The best way to reduce costs is to take care of your pet both physically and psychologically.

Schedule regular check-ups. It's much more expensive to treat illnesses than to protect against them.

Protect your pet from parasites. Use topical flea and tick solutions to keep them at bay.

Brush your pet's teeth. The ASPCA says dental disease can lead to heart and kidney problems, which can mean expensive procedures. Ask your vet what products to use and how often you should use them. Do NOT use toothpaste made for people, which can irritate your pet's stomach.

Be sure your pet has a social life and gets plenty of exercise. Leaving pets tied up or alone often results in psychological problems and boredom, which can cause behavioral issues, damage to your home or property and ultimately health concerns.

If you're looking to adopt a pet soon, you can help give an animal a new home during Clear the Shelters on August 17.

More than 100 animals found a new home during last year's Clear the Shelters event in East Tennessee, and more than 103,000 pets were adopted across the U.S. Since five years ago, the pet adoption drive has helped find more than 256,600 pets new homes.

Click here for more information about Clear the Shelters 2019.