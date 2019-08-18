As of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, 178 East Tennessee pets found fur-ever homes through the NBC sponsored Clear the Shelters event.

Here is what we know right now.

Young Williams Animal Center – 88 adoptions

Companion Animal Rescue and Education (CARE) – 34 adoptions

Humane Society of Tennessee Valley – 31 adoptions

Morristown Hamblen Humane Society – 21 adoptions

Anderson County Animal Shelter – 1 cat, 6 kittens 1 dog and 2 puppies

Loudon County Friends of Animals – 5 adult cats

Loudon County Animal Shelter – 2 dogs, 2 kittens

Slumdog Rescue Crew – 1 adoption, and took in one dog from another shelter

We are still waiting to hear back from the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, the Grainger County Humane Society and Friends of the Animal Shelter for final numbers.

We will update the total as more numbers roll in.

CONSIDERING A FUR-EVER FRIEND?

